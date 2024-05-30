The flight to Cancun, Mexico was scheduled to take off from Glasgow airport at 10.05am.

READ MORE: Glasgow TUI flight bound for Turkey diverts to Newcastle

An eyewitness told the Scottish Sun: "I'm on the very delayed flight to Cancun.

"It's been delayed for at least two hours then even more delays because a woman is causing trouble.

"The cops stormed on board and chucked her off for being disruptive."

The plane took off later than scheduled (stock pic) (Image: PA)

The flight took off more than two hours later than scheduled.

Glasgow Airport confirmed there was an incident before the flight departed.

TUI have apologised to those on board for the delays and confirmed the flight departed at around 12.28pm.

READ MORE: Ryanair profits soar as ticket prices surge by 21%

TUI UK and Ireland Spokesperson said: "We’d like to apologise to customers on TOM684 from Glasgow to Cancun, who had a delayed departure due to disruptive passengers on board the flight.

"Our goal is to ensure customers have the best possible flight experience, so this is not the way we wanted their holiday to start.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and any unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The customers involved were offloaded from the aircraft and the flight was able to continue its journey.

"The flight departed Glasgow for Cancun at 12:28, Wednesday 29 May."