Search efforts are continuing for missing hillwalker Mary Molloy on the Isle of Rum.
Members of Lochaber MRT, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team, Police Scotland Highland & Islands and Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) have been deployed on the island by boat.
Meanwhile, Lochaber MRT, team members were dropped by helicopter into difficult terrain with the assistance of Coastguard Rescue 151 from Inverness.
Ms Molloy was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal’ and ‘Bealach an Fhuarain’ around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 25. She was then in contact with family around 6.30pm but it is unknown where she was at that time.
READ MORE: Major search ongoing for woman, 68, reported missing on Isle of Rum
It’s thought Mary was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.
Mary is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long grey hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, blue hat and red gloves. She was also carrying a grey rucksack.
Inspector Graham Brown said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.
“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.
“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum yesterday and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit it urged to get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3149 of 25 May.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here