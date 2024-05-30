Meanwhile, Lochaber MRT, team members were dropped by helicopter into difficult terrain with the assistance of Coastguard Rescue 151 from Inverness.

Ms Molloy was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal’ and ‘Bealach an Fhuarain’ around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 25. She was then in contact with family around 6.30pm but it is unknown where she was at that time.

It’s thought Mary was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.

Mary is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long grey hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, blue hat and red gloves. She was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Inspector Graham Brown said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum yesterday and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit it urged to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3149 of 25 May.