An independent distiller has landed a new deal with the world-famous Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, with two new tasting experiences being brought to the resort.
Located just seven minutes from the site of their soon-to-be completed distillery, ‘Eden Mill at the Old Course Hotel’ is now open to the public offering two distinct experiences - a Coastal Gin Flight and the Eden Mill Single Malt Flight.
Situated on the fourth floor of the iconic hotel, the gin and whisky experiences are hosted in a private tasting room opposite the Road Hole Bar that looks across the 17th green on the Old Course.
Each session includes a welcome drink, an educational showcase of each spirit, and a chance to sample the range. The coastal gin flight includes three of its core products, while the Single Malt tasting offers four drams from the brand’s signature Lowland spirit style.
Expert brand experience ambassadors will also provide spirits fans with an overview of the Eden Mill story and plans for the new distillery opening just along the road.
Head of Marketing at Eden Mill, Hannah Ingram said the partnership is a great achievement for the distiller and they hope both locals and visitors to enjoy the experience.
She said: “Commenting on the partnership, Hannah Ingram, Head of Marketing at Eden Mill, said: “St Andrews is our home - and we’re immensely proud of where we’re from - so it made absolute sense to collaborate with the iconic Old Course Hotel, a world-renowned destination for luxury experiences.
“We want to provide an unforgettable showcase for locals and visitors alike, educating gin lovers on locally sourced botanicals and how to serve their favourite gin, as well as presenting our wonderful range of single malts to whisky fans. The experience will tell the Eden Mill story so far and announce our very exciting plans for the future.”
Coastal Gin Flight - £28
The gin experience aims to create an immersive taste of the St Andrews coastline, celebrating local botanicals and Eden Mill serves.
Guests will explore how each gin takes inspiration from the iconic Fife coastline, which influenced the brand’s origin story. It will also give visitors the chance to learn about key coastal botanicals - many of which are sourced locally in St Andrews.
The Coastal Gin Flight offers the chance to explore Eden Mill’s three core products - kicking off with a refreshing Original Gin & Mediterranean Tonic, garnished with grapefruit, before tasting the Original Gin neat as well as the best-selling Love Gin followed by the aptly-named, botanically-rich, Golf Gin.
After the experience, guests can select their favourite gin and the host will help them create a ‘perfect serve’ that’s designed to complement and enhance their chosen gin’s flavour profile.
One of the serves also includes an unreleased local product that adds a distinctively sweet and smoky taste profile to Eden Mill gin.
Single Malt Flight - £40
Built for whisky lovers, the Single Malt Flight introduces Eden Mill’s premium whiskies, taking guests on a journey through four drams from bourbon maturation and sherry finishes to an elusive ‘mystery dram’.
The experience explores Eden Mill’s core range of whiskies, showcasing the brand’s signature Lowland spirit style and masterful use of cask maturation.
The journey begins with a whisky highball using The Guard Bridge Blended Malt Scotch and ginger ale - a classic serve to whet the palate and introduce guests to the Eden Mill house style.
The tasting includes the Bourbon and Sherry flagship Single Malts, an unreleased mystery dram from the distiller’s blending room, and finally the 2023 Art of St Andrews hero expression - matured in ex-Cognac casks.
Throughout the experience, guests learn about each whiskies’ maturation style, cask influence and flavour profile - with the chance to compare and contrast their thoughts with other whisky aficionados in the room.
