Today it has grown to become one of the country’s leading energy efficiency installers and has helped to make energy bills more affordable more than 7,000 people while saving more than half a million tonnes of CO2.

The Ayrshire-headquartered business specialises in the installation of sustainable green energy solutions, working with households all over Scotland to help improve their energy efficiency.

Green Home Systems’ wide range of services include installation of thermal insulation, smart heating systems, renewable energy technologies and electric vehicle charge points.

What is an eco home?

Eco homes are operated in a sustainable way that reduces their impact on the environment.

When it comes to being more eco-friendly, there are a range of options available to most homes, including rental properties:

Solar panels use the sun to power your home and involve very little maintenance or disruption. They’re installed on your roof and are connected to your home appliances. Solar PV panel installation is a great way to access renewable electricity with low operating costs, all while helping to reduce your carbon footprint. There are also a range of solar panel grants available to help support you if you want to make the transition to this greener energy source.



use the sun to power your home and involve very little maintenance or disruption. They’re installed on your roof and are connected to your home appliances. Solar PV panel installation is a great way to access renewable electricity with low operating costs, all while helping to reduce your carbon footprint. There are also a range of solar panel grants available to help support you if you want to make the transition to this greener energy source. Heat pumps are a popular, energy efficient way to upgrade your heating system. They’re installed outside your home and look much like an air conditioning unit, and they can both heat and cool your home through environmentally friendly methods. There are three types available including air-to-air (which utilise a wet central heating system), air to water (which take air from outside the house and feed this into fans) and hybrid (which use both air and water energy sources, switching between them based on factors such as season and temperature).



are a popular, energy efficient way to upgrade your heating system. They’re installed outside your home and look much like an air conditioning unit, and they can both heat and cool your home through environmentally friendly methods. There are three types available including air-to-air (which utilise a wet central heating system), air to water (which take air from outside the house and feed this into fans) and hybrid (which use both air and water energy sources, switching between them based on factors such as season and temperature). Triple glazing is a step up from the standard double glazing most modern homes are equipped with, providing an extra layer of insulation without compromising on natural light. It brings improved heat retention and energy efficiency, as well as reduced noise.



is a step up from the standard double glazing most modern homes are equipped with, providing an extra layer of insulation without compromising on natural light. It brings improved heat retention and energy efficiency, as well as reduced noise. Property insulation is key to ensure you’re not wasting any heat you’re generating – as well as preventing drafts and reducing noise pollution – so having your home properly insulated is key. Insulation types include cavity wall, external wall, loft insulation, room-in-roof, internal wall and underfloor. There are eco-friendly options available that are made of recycled, natural or sustainable materials.



There are three main advantages to having an eco home – they can be cheaper to run, they have less impact on the environment, and can bring health benefits.

The economic benefits of an eco home

Green Home Systems says energy bill savings are a key motivator for its customers.

Let’s start with insulation. Poorly insulated homes can mean you’re losing heat while paying soaring heating bills. By updating and improving your insulation you can help reduce bills and heat loss in winter and you can keep your house cool in the summer months.

It’s also worth considering the impact of reliance on gas and electric suppliers to provide your energy, which leaves you at the mercy of price changes and energy caps. Making the switch to green energy such as solar panels and air source heat pumps reduces that reliance.

Then there’s maintenance. Compared with traditional options, eco home solutions can require less maintenance. By saving money on repair costs, you can end up with more money in your pocket.

You may even increase the value of your property too as eco homes have a real appeal factor for those in the property market.

In addition, creating your own energy can present a money-making opportunity. You could store your energy to use at another time or even sell it back to the grid.

Can I get help with the costs?

The UK government is on a drive to eradicate fuel poverty and meet net zero targets, amplified by the Scottish Government’s targets.

That’s why there are a range of government and local authority supported schemes and grants that provide financial incentives to support householders’ transition to green energy.

ECO4: Grants which can help homeowners with energy efficiency improvements, heating and insulation.



Grants which can help homeowners with energy efficiency improvements, heating and insulation. Home Energy Scotland (HES): Grants and loans up to a maximum of £38,000 are available and are not means tested.



Grants and loans up to a maximum of £38,000 are available and are not means tested. Home Energy Efficiency for Scotland (HEEPS ): A council-run scheme in areas with high levels of fuel poverty.



): A council-run scheme in areas with high levels of fuel poverty. Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS): Government-run funding programme offering free or price-reduced insulation. Available for homes with an energy performance rating (EPC) of D to G, in Council Tax bands A-E.



Government-run funding programme offering free or price-reduced insulation. Available for homes with an energy performance rating (EPC) of D to G, in Council Tax bands A-E. Private Rented Sector Landlord Loan: Loans available to Scottish landlords of up to £17,500 to make energy efficiency home improvements.



Finding out if you’re eligible for funding

It’s great that there are so many grants and subsidies available for those who want to make their homes more eco-friendly.

Each scheme comes with its own eligibility criteria, and may take different factors into account, from your home’s current energy efficiency rating to your council tax band or your household income.

Green Home Systems appreciates that homeowners can find the process complicated as they explore all the different funding streams to find out if they’re eligible for any assistance.

That’s why it has created an informative guide which allows you to explore your funding options. The website includes a handy Funding Eligibility Checker where you can find out if you’re one of the many people who qualify for ECO4 or private funding, and also allows you to book a consultation with a Green Home Systems expert who can help guide you through the process.

Get in touch

For more information or to contact Green Home Systems, visit www.greenhomesystems.co.uk or call 0800 783 3373.