Both The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow helped support the family through the difficult period by providing free accommodation to allow them to stay nearby, and now Andrew is looking to return the favour.

The 29-year-old ultra-marathon runner will be attempting to run from Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in one go.

Speaking about the support he and Nancie received, Andrew said: “It’s hard to put into words just how much the support we received while Louie was in hospital means to us. It was invaluable being able to stay close to Louie, not having to think about it or make arrangements at a time when our thoughts were consumed with worry about our baby boy. It’s a debt I will never be able to repay.

“Running from Glasgow to Aberdeen combines one of my passions with raising as much money as possible for The Archie Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow.”

Andrew will run from 7 am this Saturday ( 1 June) and aims to be at the finishing line by 7 pm on Sunday. He’ll be doing the run in one go with only short stops for food and micro naps at the side of the road, but no overnight stops.

To date, his fundraising has reached more than £23,000 but the determined dad is hoping to reach his target of £50,000.

Despite a recent injury, Andrew says he is ready for the challenge and grateful for all the support he has received to raise the funds.

He added: “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who has either donated to my fundraiser or who has helped to raise awareness of what I am doing.”

“As well as wanting to raise money for the charities I also want to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the support that the two charities provide – it made the world of difference to Nancie and I during a very difficult time.

“Training has gone well and I’m counting down to the weekend and to pulling on my running shoes and actually taking on the challenge I have been working towards since I first came up with the idea while running along the River Clyde while Louie was in hospital.

“The sense of achievement when I see Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital at the end of the run will be something else.”

Bosses at both charities have also expressed their gratitude for Andrew’s fundraiser, and say it will make a difference to families who are in the same situation now, as Andrew and Nancie were last year.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Andrew for taking on such an ambitious and amazing fundraising challenge. Our share of the proceeds will go directly to supporting other babies, children and their families at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the neonatal unit where Louie has been cared for. We wish Andrew lots of luck with the run this weekend and look forward to welcoming him back on Sunday.”

Ken Simpson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Glasgow, said: “Thanks to the generosity of fantastic supporters like Andrew we can keep our door open and keep families together when it matters most.

“We want to thank Andrew for taking on such an ambitious and inspiring fundraising challenge. The money that Andrew raises through his challenge will allow us to support families from across Scotland and further afield enabling them to stay close to their seriously ill child. We want to wish Andrew all the very best for his challenge.”

Andrew’s run will take around 36 hours and he’ll journey around 165 miles, with the route taking him through Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, Dundee, Montrose, Arbroath, and Stonehaven before his final destination of Aberdeen.

His partner Nancie and baby Louie – who is now home from hospital and doing well - will be at the finish line at the doors of the neonatal unit on Sunday evening to greet Andrew as he arrives back in Aberdeen.