The cash injection will also help promote the Archive through a year-long program of activities designed to enhance public engagement through education and outreach.

The backing is being made available from The National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Fund, and is one of 53 sharing in a grant poll totalling £1,048,834.

Alasdair Gray (Image: PA)

Alasdair Gray, the author of Lanark and Poor Things, was one of Scotland’s best-known artists, whose distinctive style adorns buildings such as Oran Mor in Glasgow’s West End.

Established after the artist’s death in 2019, The Archive serves as both a free-to-access resource of his works and an organisation which promotes the visual and literary arts in Gray’s name.

It also regularly commissions new creative and curatorial works using Gray’s art as a catalyst for artistic response and seeks to promote educational opportunities and inspire creators through residencies, awards and student placements.

Sorcha Dallas, custodian of The Alasdair Gray Archive said: "The recent Open Funding secured for The Alasdair Gray Archive will be instrumental in enabling us to grow our Creative Commissions over the next year in ambition and partnership, offering two new funded opportunities for creatives and one for an early-stage curator, alongside a meaningful engagement program shaped and delivered with communities.

“It will also allow us some support to develop our organisational plan for the next five years, co-created with our board.”

Cowcaddens Streetscape In The Fifties by the late Alasdair Gray (Image: PA)

Paul Burns, Interim Director of Arts at Creative Scotland commented: “It is incredibly heartening to see the Open Fund supporting projects that offer significant opportunities to artists and audiences throughout Scotland.

“Organisations like The Alasdair Gray Archive inspire us by honouring a great figure while providing educational opportunities and championing the arts in his name.”