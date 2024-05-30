New opportunities for creatives are to be offered by the group overseeing the work of one of Scotland’s best-loved artists.
The Alasdair Grey Archive is to offer two commissions for artists and writers and one curatorship after receiving fresh funding.
The cash injection will also help promote the Archive through a year-long program of activities designed to enhance public engagement through education and outreach.
READ MORE: Alasdair Gray 'masterwork' among selection of works heading to auction
The backing is being made available from The National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Fund, and is one of 53 sharing in a grant poll totalling £1,048,834.
Alasdair Gray, the author of Lanark and Poor Things, was one of Scotland’s best-known artists, whose distinctive style adorns buildings such as Oran Mor in Glasgow’s West End.
Established after the artist’s death in 2019, The Archive serves as both a free-to-access resource of his works and an organisation which promotes the visual and literary arts in Gray’s name.
It also regularly commissions new creative and curatorial works using Gray’s art as a catalyst for artistic response and seeks to promote educational opportunities and inspire creators through residencies, awards and student placements.
READ MORE: Poor Things didn’t let down Alasdair Gray or Glasgow, we did
Sorcha Dallas, custodian of The Alasdair Gray Archive said: "The recent Open Funding secured for The Alasdair Gray Archive will be instrumental in enabling us to grow our Creative Commissions over the next year in ambition and partnership, offering two new funded opportunities for creatives and one for an early-stage curator, alongside a meaningful engagement program shaped and delivered with communities.
“It will also allow us some support to develop our organisational plan for the next five years, co-created with our board.”
This award is one of 53 totalling £1,048,834 made through the latest round of Creative Scotland’s Open Fund.
Paul Burns, Interim Director of Arts at Creative Scotland commented: “It is incredibly heartening to see the Open Fund supporting projects that offer significant opportunities to artists and audiences throughout Scotland.
“Organisations like The Alasdair Gray Archive inspire us by honouring a great figure while providing educational opportunities and championing the arts in his name.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here