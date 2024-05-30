The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

First Minister's Questions LIVE

Live

Live coverage of FMQs from Holyrood

FMQs
Politics
Edinburgh
Scotland
By Jody Harrison

  • John Swinney takes FMQs
  • Fallout of the Matheson iPad bill judgement
  • All parties campaigning in election

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos