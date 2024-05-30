The boy challenged the man who got up and moved further down the carriage before leaving the train at Stirling.

The man is described as white in his fifties, around 5ft 8ins tall of a broad build. He had short grey hair and beard and was wearing a silver jacket with a green and white top underneath, brown shorts and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 13 of 19 May. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.