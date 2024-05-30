The hostel now offers a range of accommodation from private rooms to shared dormitories and exclusive private hire, making it a year-round destination for individuals, families, groups and walkers on the West Highland Way. It is also one of 17 dog friendly hostels across the network.

Rowardennan Lodge Youth Hostel first opened in 1950 (Image: Hostelling Scotland)

Starting in early 2023, the work was carried out in two stages. Phase one saw upgrades to the washroom facilities on the upper level, while phase two involved an extensive remodelling of the ground floor.

This included the introduction of a large open plan reception, a new drying room and laundry facilities, and upgrades to catering and self-catering kitchens. The private rooms and shared dorm accommodation have been redecorated with WiFi coverage throughout.

"Rowardennan Lodge Youth Hostel has long been a jewel in the Hostelling Scotland crown and a real favourite with hostellers," chief executive Margo Paterson said. "We pride ourselves in the provision of excellent customer service, listening to our guests, understanding their changing needs and developing our network to offer the best possible hostelling experience.

"This project reflects our ongoing commitment to making more of Scotland, more accessible to more people through the provision of affordable and welcoming accommodation in some of the finest locations Scotland has to offer.”

The new open plan reception (Image: Ailidh Beaton)

Rowardennan Lodge will reopen on June 1 and is available for bookings year-round.

The refurbishment is part of Hostelling Scotland's ongoing commitment to a programme of continual improvement and modernisation to the network, offering sustainable, contemporary and affordable accommodation to meet the needs of today’s hostellers.

It follows upgrades at Edinburgh Central, Glen Nevis, Inverness and Cairngorm Lodge Youth Hostels. Ongoing projects include refurbishment works at Braemar Youth Hostel, scheduled to be completed by the start of July, and upgrades to the toilet facilities at Loch Ossian Youth Hostel and to the washroom facilities at Kirkwall Youth Hostel.