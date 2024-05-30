One of the largest private sailing yachts in the world has dropped anchor in the Firth of Clyde near Largs.
Eos is reportedly owned by New York power couple Fox TV mogul Barry Diller and his fashion designer wife Diane Von Furstenberg.
The $200 million, three-masted Bermuda rigged schooner accommodates 14 people in seven cabins and is serviced by a crew of 21.
Delivered in 2006, the 305-feet Eos has since travelled over 200,000 nautical miles and has hosted guests such as former president and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos.
Until 2017 she remained the world’s largest luxury sailing yacht at a length of 93 metres.
Earlier this month, the yacht was spotted in Loch Broom off Ullapool, having arrived from Hamburg.
Ullapool Bookshop shared photos of the yacht on social media, writing: “This beautiful yacht arrived in Loch Broom and what a sight she is.
“It's the EOS, the 3rd largest privately owned yacht in the world & I think she looks majestic, moored in the loch.”
