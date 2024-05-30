Ms Wilson is a poet and writer who explores the limitations and possibilities of the body, while using folklore and connections to nature as jumping off point for her work.

She writes about joy and happiness from a marginalised perspective and her debut poetry pamphlet titled Too Hot to Sleep was shortlisted for the Saltire Society’s 2023 Poetry Book of the Year Award.

Her debut novel titled These Mortal Bodies is set to be released in 2025.

Speaking on the news, Elspeth said: ““I am so excited to be selected as an Associate Artist for poetry and can't wait to explore masking and identity in various forms through Scottish folklore.

“This opportunity will allow me to explore new skills in poetry film and new site-specific ways of making work at a time where I am exploring next steps in my poetry career. The support of DAO and the Edwin Morgan Trust will allow me to experiment and take risks.”

Disability Arts Online’s Associate Artist programme has been offering disabled artists tailored career development since its launch in 2018. So far, they have helped nine disabled artists to achieve a bigger project or ambition with a support programme which spans 12 months.

Elspeth’s associateship will be delivered in partnership with the Edwin Morgan Trust. This is the second time Disability Arts Online has extended its Associate Artist programme into Scotland with the Trust’s support.

Chris Creegan, Chair of the Edwin Morgan Trust, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Disability Arts Online again to support a new Scottish artist on their creative journey.

“Aligning with our commitment to support underrepresented poets in Scotland and widen their access to opportunities, we’re proud to help facilitate this strand of DAO’s Associates programme and excited to see what new work Elspeth will produce in the coming year.”

This year’s Associateship will support Elspeth to expand her creative practice, develop new processes and skills and research spaces to showcase her work. The first Associate Artist supported by Disability Arts Online and Edwin Morgan Trust was poet, performer, and theatre maker Ellen Renton.

For the DAO Associateship, Elspeth is writing a series of poems and producing a poetry film that explores masking through the lens of Scottish mythology. She will draw inspiration from her interest in the folklore of the selkie – a seal who can turn into a person – because ‘it questions what humans are asked to do to make themselves palatable for loved ones and wider society’.

The other two associate artists have been named as Revell Dixon from London and Louise Page from Newcastle.

Trish Wheatley, Chief Executive of Disability Arts Online, said: “Our Associates programme is a standout part of what we do at Disability Arts Online.

“The DAO team is really excited by the prospect of seeing the creative projects grow and we are looking forward to supporting Elspeth and the other talented associates in their development.

“We are grateful for the investment and continued collaboration with the Edwin Morgan Trust to extend our Scotland-based Associateship for another year.”