Cunard’s newest ship has made its maiden call to the Scottish Highlands.
The Port of Cromarty Firth welcomed the Queen Anne on Wednesday.
The Queen Anne berthed at Invergordon early in the morning as part of a British Isles Festival Voyage – a celebratory ‘lap of honour’ circumnavigation of the British Isles.
Her transit and arrival attracted significant spectator interest as the 249th ship to fly under the Cunard flag made her first call at Cromarty.
Cunard guests sailing on board had the opportunity to enjoy a range of shore excursions including a chance to ‘Cruise the Caledonian Canal’.
This historic visit was marked by a short Plaque Ceremony during which the ship and the port exchanged specially commissioned commemorative plaques.
The port plaque will be displayed on board Queen Anne and the ship’s memento will be displayed by the Port.
A traditional piper played on the pier as Queen Anne sailed into port, with spectators also treated to a tug water cannon display during her arrival.
The 14-night British Isles Festival Voyage departed Southampton on May 24 and includes a Naming Ceremony for the ship in Cunard’s spiritual home in Liverpool on June 3.
Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival voyage is celebrating the very best of Great Britain and Ireland and we are delighted that our guests on board can visit Scotland, including the beautiful Highlands. Queen Anne’s maiden voyage around these shores is a truly historic sailing for Cunard.”
Throughout her maiden season, Queen Anne is sailing from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords, visiting over 60 unique destinations in 16 countries – taking in several of Europe’s most enchanting ancient cities.
At 322.5 metres in length and 64 metres in height, the Queen Anne can accommodate 2,996 guests and 1,225 crew.
