The new chief executive of ferry fiasco shipyard firm Ferguson Marine shipyard, where two late and overbudget ferries are being built on the Clyde, is being paid to travel there from Canada, MSPs have heard.
John Petticrew took over as interim chief executive in March after his predecessor David Tydeman was sacked by the state-owned shipyard’s board.
Mr Petticrew is overseeing the remaining work on the Glen Sannox and its sister ship Glen Rosa, which are intended to serve CalMac’s west coast routes.
At the time of his appointment, minister Mairi McAllan said Mr Petticrew would be relocating from Canada – where he lives – to work at the Port Glasgow shipyard.
READ MORE: Ferry fiasco board give over £100k payoff to CEO despite unanimous sacking
However Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard on Thursday that Mr Petticrew has not in fact moved to Scotland and is travelling to and from Ferguson Marine.
The committee heard from several officials from the Scottish Government’s strategic commercial assets division on Thursday.
Under questioning from Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, deputy director Dermot Rhatigan said: “He hasn’t received a relocation package, he hasn’t relocated to Scotland.
“Like all other employees at the yard, he’s entitled to claim for travel and subsistence.”
Mr Rhatigan said he is unaware of any further details, though he understands Mr Petticrew is not travelling “weekly”.
Officials also told the committee a decision on further investment in Ferguson Marine will be made “shortly”.
Mr Simpson later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “People will be astonished to learn that we are paying for the stand-in boss of Ferguson Marine to commute – from Canada.”
The two ferries at Ferguson Marine are some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.
The latest delays mean the Glen Sannox will not be handed over until July, due to ongoing problems installing the liquified natural gas fuel system.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel