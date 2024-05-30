Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe where they stopped on Tuesday to go hillwalking.

Police said that two bodies were found during a search in Glencoe on Wednesday evening. The force said they were yet to be formally identified, however the family of Mr Parry and his son have been informed.

Police said inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Mr Parry’s workplace, The Senate Group said: “All of us at Senate are devastated to hear that our much loved team member, Tom, has died tragically in the Scottish Highlands along with his young son.

“We would like to thank everyone for their wonderful messages of kindness and support today. We are extremely grateful also for the skills and commitment of the emergency/rescue services in Scotland.

“We are all heartbroken – we have lost a highly valued employee and friend, who will be greatly missed by each one of us, but never forgotten.”

The family are from the town of Alsager in Cheshire.

A spokesperson for St Mary Magdalene church in Alsager said: “We at St. Mary's offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to all their family, friends, and neighbours, and for all who are now coming to terms with this shocking and devastating news.

"St Mary's Church will continue to be open, as it is everyday, for anyone who wishes to come in and peacefully hold Tom, Richie, and all their family, in their thoughts and prayers.”

Alsager Town Council posted: "Alsager Town Council offers their support and deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Tom and Richie Parry."