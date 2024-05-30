MSPs have backed "unprecedented" emergency legislation to exonerate wrongfully convicted Scottish subpostmasters.
The Post Office (Horizon System) Offences (Scotland) Bill was rushed through Holyrood in just over two weeks.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the new law would “address the horrific miscarriage of justice that has ruined the lives of many”.
“Through this Bill, we are ensuring that Scottish subpostmasters are not disadvantaged compared to those in the rest of the UK in respect of the quashing of their convictions, and that they are able to access the UK Government compensation scheme," she said.
The minister said the government would seek Royal Assent for the new law as "quickly as possible.
Bills are normally sent to the King four weeks after passing.
Relevant convictions will be quashed as soon as the legislation comes into force and those exonerated will then be able to access the UK Government financial redress scheme.
The Bill covers those with a conviction for embezzlement, fraud, theft, uttering or an ancillary offence committed between 23 September 1996 and 31 December 2018.
It will only apply if the person was "carrying out Post Office business, or working in a Post Office for the purpose of a Post Office business," and if the conviction "was in connection with carrying on, or working for the purpose of the Post Office business".
Initially, the Bill would not have applied to subpostmasters whose conviction has been considered by the High Court in connection with an appeal.
However, ministers amended the legislation last week.
The UK Parliament has already passed similar legislation, however it did not cover Scotland.
Ms Constance said: “I know this Bill is unprecedented. However I hope that members will recognise this is the only way we can ensure Scottish postmasters are not left behind.”
Scottish Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay noted the Bill had only been published 16 days ago – saying work by all political parties had ensured it could be passed “quickly and smoothly”.
He added: “Once passed, Scotland’s wrongly convicted postmasters will have their names instantly cleared, their criminal convictions quashed.”
While he agreed the legislation was “unprecedented”, he added that the “sickening mass miscarriage of justice” made it necessary.
Labour’s Katy Clarke said her party also backed the Bill for the “blanket exoneration” of those convicted based on Horizon evidence.
Ms Clark added: “All of those convicted should have their convictions quashed and indeed access to the compensation fund.”
