The Victorian-era building, which incorporates Charles Rennie Mackintosh designs, includes a ground floor dedicated to luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and TAG Heur.

The second floor will be devoted to Laings’ jewellery offering, including an area showcasing the Laings Family Collection, and there will be an “intimate” space for exclusive events and client meetings. The recently opened Rolex Authorised Service Centre is on the ground floor, while the top three levels will be dedicated to the company’s headquarters.

All staff currently based at Laings’ existing store in the Argyll Arcade will move to the showroom. Four additional sales roles have been created, taking the company’s showroom headcount to 30.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “We’re eagerly anticipating our Glasgow flagship opening and excited to be finalising this next significant step in our journey.

“Our team has worked meticulously to create a retail space that not only showcases our extensive collection of fine jewellery and watches, but also reflects our commitment to craftsmanship and customer service.

“This move demonstrates our determination to revitalise the high street whilst continuing to deliver an elevated and truly immersive retail experience for our clients in our very own home city.”

Rowan House is part of a wider project from Laings to develop its bricks and mortar sites in Edinburgh, Southampton, Cardiff and Glasgow, which is expected to be cost up to £20m.

In an interview with The Herald in April, Joe Walsh, who runs the company with wife Wendy Laing, explained: “As we came out of Covid, we kind of saw the opportunity on the high street. You saw that the high street was getting decimated, really, but with that there is opportunity.

“In each of our four cities we look to make sure we are in the right places.”