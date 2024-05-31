A historic Glasgow jeweller is poised to open its flagship store in the city centre, underlining its commitment to the high street.
Family-owned Laings, which was established in 1840, said its "long-awaited" showroom will launch in the B-listed Rowan House on Buchanan Street following an investment of £5 million.
The Victorian-era building, which incorporates Charles Rennie Mackintosh designs, includes a ground floor dedicated to luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and TAG Heur.
The second floor will be devoted to Laings’ jewellery offering, including an area showcasing the Laings Family Collection, and there will be an “intimate” space for exclusive events and client meetings. The recently opened Rolex Authorised Service Centre is on the ground floor, while the top three levels will be dedicated to the company’s headquarters.
READ MORE: Scots furniture giant Sterling reveals decisive growth steps
All staff currently based at Laings’ existing store in the Argyll Arcade will move to the showroom. Four additional sales roles have been created, taking the company’s showroom headcount to 30.
Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “We’re eagerly anticipating our Glasgow flagship opening and excited to be finalising this next significant step in our journey.
“Our team has worked meticulously to create a retail space that not only showcases our extensive collection of fine jewellery and watches, but also reflects our commitment to craftsmanship and customer service.
“This move demonstrates our determination to revitalise the high street whilst continuing to deliver an elevated and truly immersive retail experience for our clients in our very own home city.”
READ MORE: Will stance of Scottish business leader influence election?
Rowan House is part of a wider project from Laings to develop its bricks and mortar sites in Edinburgh, Southampton, Cardiff and Glasgow, which is expected to be cost up to £20m.
In an interview with The Herald in April, Joe Walsh, who runs the company with wife Wendy Laing, explained: “As we came out of Covid, we kind of saw the opportunity on the high street. You saw that the high street was getting decimated, really, but with that there is opportunity.
“In each of our four cities we look to make sure we are in the right places.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here