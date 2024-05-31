Emergency services attended and the woman, who was a passenger in the Dacia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries where she later died.

READ MORE: Tesla driver dies following three-car smash near Ayr

She has been named as Elizabeth Diane Gray, known as Diane, from the Forres area.

The accident happened near a junction on the A96 (Image: Google)

The driver of the Dacia, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The van driver, a 57-year-old woman, was uninjured, and she was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

READ MORE: Man dies in East Ayrshire Motorcyle crash near Kilmarnock

Police Sergeant Doug Scott of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Diane’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police are asking for anyone with any information on the crash to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of Tuesday May 28, 2024.