The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

General election Scotland 2024 LIVE as Starmer, Swinney hit campaign trail

Live

General election 2024 in Scotland LIVE coverage

Douglas Ross
General Election
General Election 2024
John Swinney
Keir Starmer
Labour Party
Patrick Harvie
Scottish Conservatives
Scottish Greens
Scottish Labour
Scottish Liberal Democrats
SNP
National government
Politics
By Gabriel McKay

  • Keir Starmer is in Greenock to set out Labour's pledges to Scotland
  • SNP leader John Swinney is campaigning in Glasgow South and East
  • Scottish Greens in the west end of Glasgow to make the case for rejoining the EU

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos