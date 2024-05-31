A hotel named after the great hall of a reputedly haunted Scottish castle has changed hands.
The hotel was described as “hugely popular” with an “iconic bar and restaurant”, by Cornerstone Business Agents.
The Goblin Ha’ Hotel in Gifford, East Lothian, also has seven en-suite letting rooms.
Part of the nearby original Yester Castle ruin, known as the Hobgoblin Hall, was said to have been built using “magic”, and featured in Sir Walter Scott’s Marmion.
The property has a conservatory, a function room and beer garden as well as “substantial owners’ accommodation.
Cornerstone Business Agents said it is “delighted to have acted for the owners to secure a bright new future for the hotel,” adding: “We wish the new owners of the business the very best in their attempts to restore the hotel back to its former glory.”
The value of the transaction was not disclosed but the leasehold was advertised at £20,000 and the annual rent £71,000.
Historic jeweller poised to unveil showroom in Glasgow
A historic Glasgow jeweller is poised to open its flagship store in the city centre, underlining its commitment to the high street.
Family-owned Laings, which was established in 1840, said its "long-awaited" showroom will launch in the B-listed Rowan House on Buchanan Street following an investment of £5 million. The Victorian-era building, which incorporates Charles Rennie Mackintosh designs, includes a ground floor dedicated to luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and TAG Heur.
Scottish Woodlands to plant 3,000 hectares of new trees in 2024
Scotland's largest forestry management company has said it expects to plant more than 3,000 hectares of new woodlands across the country this year as it continues to invest in new staff and training programmes.
Scottish Woodlands, which provides tree planting and harvesting services to farmers and land owners, added that it sees a "positive overall outlook" for the industry despite challenging conditions in the timber market. This is particularly evident in demand for sawn logs, where competition from imports has put downward pressure on pricing.
