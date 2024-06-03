A group of 23 Jewish university workers have signed an open letter expressing support for the student encampments in support of the people of Palestine.
Students at several universities have set up tent villages on campuses as they call for an end to the war in Gaza, and for their institutions to divest from companies involved in Israel's occupation of both Gaza and the West Bank.
Last month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak summoned university vice-chancellors to Downing Street to urge them to “take personal responsibility” for protecting Jewish students.
The Conservative leader was accused of scaremongering and running the risk of inflaming an overwhelmingly peaceful situation, and in a letter published in The Herald today a group of Jewish university staff have expressed their support for students.
Read More:
-
-
Surging student protests deserve our solidarity, not suppression
-
Students’ hunger strike is ‘last resort’ to get Scots university to listen on Gaza
In the letter they say: "We fully support the students involved in the Gaza solidarity encampments and their demands that the Universities concerned should immediately divest investments from any company involved in the Israeli military occupation, cut their ties with Israeli universities, and allocate resources to support Palestinian students and rebuild their severely damaged universities.
"We share the dismay and despair expressed by our students at the continued violence on the people of Gaza, their territory, institutions, lives, and livelihoods, and, coming from a group targeted and almost eliminated by genocide, we refuse to be associated to the genocidal violence inflicted on the Palestinian people.
"Recent pronouncements by Rishi Sunak and recent talks between Universities UK and the Government seem to prepare for a crackdown on student-led encampments for solidarity with Palestine in the UK, all in the name of protection of free speech and against antisemitism.
"We condemn such blatant weaponization of antisemitism: treating antisemitism as a tool to oppress those standing against the current atrocities committed by the Israeli government defies reason and propriety. We say loudly and proudly: not in our name.
"We all identify equally as Jewish, but we have a range of views about politics in general and the State of Israel in particular. It is a simplistic and offensive stereotype to assume that we are all of one position or that any specific opinion is more ‘authentically’ Jewish than any other.
"It is profoundly wrong to assume that our views about Israel are tied to our Jewish identity – either coming from antisemites who hold us responsible for the acts of that State or from representatives of that State who presuppose our support and purport to speak in all our names."
Coll McCail, Stop The War Scotland’s Youth & Student Officer, said: “This is a welcome intervention from Jewish university staff in Scotland which shatters a number of myths perpetuated by those who seek to undermine and mischaracterise demonstrations in support of Palestine in Scotland and around the world.
"Those who march for a ceasefire and pitch tents on University lawns are united by a common commitment to peace and justice.
"Last week, police violently cracked down on Oxford University’s peaceful pro-Palestine encampment. This letter demonstrates the strength of the Pro-Palestine movement in light of such repression.
"The UK Government – and their friends in the media – are wildly out of touch with those they represent. Intimidating students by bringing Police dogs to University campuses, as happened in Oxford, is their last resort to break our resolve. However, standing united with their staff, students are going nowhere.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel