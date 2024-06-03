Last month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak summoned university vice-chancellors to Downing Street to urge them to “take personal responsibility” for protecting Jewish students.

The Conservative leader was accused of scaremongering and running the risk of inflaming an overwhelmingly peaceful situation, and in a letter published in The Herald today a group of Jewish university staff have expressed their support for students.

In the letter they say: "We fully support the students involved in the Gaza solidarity encampments and their demands that the Universities concerned should immediately divest investments from any company involved in the Israeli military occupation, cut their ties with Israeli universities, and allocate resources to support Palestinian students and rebuild their severely damaged universities.

"We share the dismay and despair expressed by our students at the continued violence on the people of Gaza, their territory, institutions, lives, and livelihoods, and, coming from a group targeted and almost eliminated by genocide, we refuse to be associated to the genocidal violence inflicted on the Palestinian people.

"Recent pronouncements by Rishi Sunak and recent talks between Universities UK and the Government seem to prepare for a crackdown on student-led encampments for solidarity with Palestine in the UK, all in the name of protection of free speech and against antisemitism.

"We condemn such blatant weaponization of antisemitism: treating antisemitism as a tool to oppress those standing against the current atrocities committed by the Israeli government defies reason and propriety. We say loudly and proudly: not in our name.

"We all identify equally as Jewish, but we have a range of views about politics in general and the State of Israel in particular. It is a simplistic and offensive stereotype to assume that we are all of one position or that any specific opinion is more ‘authentically’ Jewish than any other.

"It is profoundly wrong to assume that our views about Israel are tied to our Jewish identity – either coming from antisemites who hold us responsible for the acts of that State or from representatives of that State who presuppose our support and purport to speak in all our names."

Coll McCail, Stop The War Scotland’s Youth & Student Officer, said: “This is a welcome intervention from Jewish university staff in Scotland which shatters a number of myths perpetuated by those who seek to undermine and mischaracterise demonstrations in support of Palestine in Scotland and around the world.

"Those who march for a ceasefire and pitch tents on University lawns are united by a common commitment to peace and justice.

"Last week, police violently cracked down on Oxford University’s peaceful pro-Palestine encampment. This letter demonstrates the strength of the Pro-Palestine movement in light of such repression.

"The UK Government – and their friends in the media – are wildly out of touch with those they represent. Intimidating students by bringing Police dogs to University campuses, as happened in Oxford, is their last resort to break our resolve. However, standing united with their staff, students are going nowhere.”