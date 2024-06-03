These promotions are complemented by the appointment of two new directors. Ryan Milne, based in Dundee, becomes business advisory director and Keith Hamilton in Edinburgh has been appointed general counsel.

“We’re extremely proud to be growing and investing in our leadership team with five new senior promotions across the business," chairman Mark Houston said. "At Johnston Carmichael we encourage our people to be leaders of their own work and learning, and each of our new partners and directors is a shining example of this proactive approach to developing our people.

“Graeme’s in-depth knowledge and experience is a fantastic asset to the business, and he is a key member of our Glasgow office, where many of our restructuring colleagues are based.

“It’s been 20 years since we opened our Glasgow office and as Graeme’s promotion shows, we continue to develop the profession’s top talent, and grow our high-quality client services.”

Mr Bain joined Johnston Carmichael after a 16-year career at PwC where he specialised in all aspects of corporate and personal insolvency.

A qualified insolvency practitioner and chartered certified accountant, he has extensive experience of contentious, creditor-led insolvency appointments with a particular focus on investigation and asset recovery processes, including the challenge of pre-insolvency transactions, as well as property led appointments.

Mr Bain's previous experience in the investigation and identification of challengeable transactions, and his experience in the subsequent legal and court processes, is said to have resulted in the identification and recovery of assets with "significant value".

Johnston Carmichael has 14 offices across the UK employing roughly 900 people. It is a member of accounting, audit and business advisory network Moore Global, a community of more than 30,000 people in 110 countries around the world.