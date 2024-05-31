A new helipad has been officially opened on the Isle of Mull.
The HELP Appeal-funded helipad has been officially opened by John Wilson, who together with the late Dr Bill Thomson were responsible for the development of Mull and Iona Community Hospital.
The ‘Wilson – Thomson’ helipad is named in their honour.
Since the helipad became operational on March 19, it has already been used 20 times by air ambulance and coastguard helicopters transferring critically ill patients to the mainland for urgent, lifesaving treatment.
The HELP Appeal donated £418,000 to cover the entire cost of the helipad's construction and lighting installation, while the Mull and Iona Community Trust is responsible for the future condition and maintenance of the helipad.
Simon Jones, from the HELP Appeal, said: “This is an emotional day for everyone here. On behalf of the HELP Appeal, I’d like to say how proud we are that we’ve been able to build on the incredible service the hospital already provides by funding this state-of-the-art helipad, which is already making a huge impact to patients in an emergency and will continue to do so for many years to come. Huge thanks to our supporters for making it possible.”
John Wilson said: “I am delighted to see the official opening of the helipad. The late Bill Thomson would have been very proud to see this project finally complete.”
Moray Finch, Urras Coimhearsnachd Mhuile agus Idhe (Mull and Iona Community Trust) said: “The helipad has been well used in the first weeks of its operation. We have had medical evacuations and a number of “retrievals” whereby a highly qualified team travel in the helicopter effectively bringing the emergency room to the patient and providing critical care throughout the journey. We have no doubt that patient outcomes are better now that we have our helipad. We are so grateful to the HELP Appeal for fully funding the cost.”
Andy Moir, Head of Air Ambulance Services at the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “The Mull and Iona Community Hospital Helipad, which is accessible 24/7 all year round, removes the need for a 15-minute land ambulance journey to Glenforsa Airfield and will deliver improvements in transfer times for patients that need to be airlifted to the mainland. This is a true example of fantastic local collaboration which has improved patient and staff experience."
The new helipad also ensures that specialist hospital treatment at another A&E hospital or Major Trauma Centre on the mainland can be accessed within the Golden Hour and thus improve patients’ outcomes.
