Holyrood voted on Wednesday to impose a 27-day suspension on Mr Matheson and dock him 54 days’ wages.

SNP MSPs refused to back the sanction and abstained. He started that suspension on Thursday and is expected back in September after Holyrood’s summer recess.

His suspension, recommended by the parliament's standards committee last week before it was voted on on Wednesday, followed a long awaited investigation by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) which in March found that he had twice breached the Scottish parliament’s code of conduct and upheld three complaints that were made against him.

The issue surrounding Mr Matheson's iPad bill triggered a complaint to the police in November, the force told The Herald.

That complaint was not proceeded with, but the force said a new complaint had been made.

On Thursday, The Herald asked Police Scotland if there been any complaints to the police about former health secretary Michael Matheson in relation to his iPad bill and if the force are you investigating the matter.

This afternoon a Police Scotland spokesperson told the paper: “A complaint which had been received in November 2023 was assessed and no further action was taken. A further complaint has been received which is being assessed.”

The situation has overshadowed the SNP's election campaign with the first week of the party's campaign dominated by the matter the party is keen to draw a line under.

Campaigning in Glasgow today First Minister John Swinney would not be drawn on Mr Matheson.

He said: “Parliament has taken its decisions about Michael Matheson, I made clear at First Minister’s Questions yesterday that I accept the conclusions of Parliament and that’s where the matter should end."

On the campaign trail yesterday, net zero secretary Mairi McAllan dismissed discussion around Mr Matheson's bill as a "poltical bubble issue".

Ms McAllan claimed that her former cabinet colleague’s attempt to use public funds to cover the cost was not cutting through with the public.

During a campaign visit to Corstorphine in the Edinburgh West constituency, Ms McAllan said that people were not thinking about the Matheson scandal because they were “concerned about issues affecting the money in their pocket, the public services that they seek to use and their desire to get on in life”.

She said it was “a political bubble issue, but one which I now think needs to be put to bed”, adding:

“The man has been handed down the most severe sanction in the history of the devolution era, harsher than issues of sexual misconduct in the past. He has lost his job, there has been no cost to the public purse and no one has been harmed. I think he now needs to be allowed to take the sanction that has been handed and we need to forget about this issue.”

The issue dominated First Minister’s questions yesterday with both Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, and Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, raising the SNP’s response to the sanctions on Mr Matheson.

Mr Ross asked Mr Swinney how he could “keep his own integrity if he backs a man who has none”. Mr Ross also questioned the SNP leader’s “personal handling of this scandal”.

Mr Swinney told MSPs that the sanctions motion had been amended to reflect his party’s concerns that the process had been prejudiced.

The SNP amendment argued that a Conservative MSP on Holyrood’s standards committee had spoken out publicly against Mr Matheson, and it declared the process therefore “open to bias” and at risk of bringing “the parliament into disrepute”.

Mr Swinney said the concerns he had raised about this had “now been endorsed by the democratic national parliament of Scotland”.

The SNP has been approached for comment.

Following the vote backing his suspension, Mr Matheson apologised but rejected calls by opposition parties to stand down as an MSP saying he looked forward to “continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years”.

In a statement released in the minutes after the vote, Mr Matheson said: “I apologise and regret that this situation occurred. I acknowledge and accept the decision of Parliament.

“I also note that Parliament has called for the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body to carry out an independent review of the Parliament’s complaints process to restore integrity and confidence in the Parliament and its procedures, which I hope will be progressed.

“I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years.”