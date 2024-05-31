A man and his 12-year-old son who died after going missing while hillwalking in Glencoe are thought to have died as the result of a fall, police have said.
Rescuers searching for the missing pair recovered two bodies from Stob Coire Nan Lochan at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.
They have now been formally identified as father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, from Cheshire.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.
In a statement issued through police on Wednesday, Gemma Parry said: “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.
“Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports. He always cared for others as well no matter what.
“We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the mountain rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom.
She added: “Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten.”
Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.
“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”
