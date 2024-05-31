Pro-Palestine campaigners have staged a demonstration outside Hampden ahead of Scotland’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel.
The match is being played behind closed doors at the stadium in Glasgow following intelligence over “planned disruptions”.
Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire.
They also hit out at the SFA’s decision to allow the game to go ahead, describing it as an attempt to “sportwash” Israel.
Demonstrators held small replica coffins and spread a banner which read “Ceasefire Now” on the ground outside Hampden on Friday.
Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine protest outside Hampden Park today ahead of the Scotland v Israel Euro 2025 qualifying fixture.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) May 31, 2024
The match is being played behind closed doors.
The SFA said previously: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.
“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.”
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7.05pm on Friday evening at Hampden.
Scotland face Israel in Budapest in Hungary on June 4 in the return fixture.
The SFA has been asked for comment.
