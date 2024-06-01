Next winter, the leisure airline will operate to five top ski destinations including Chambery, Geneva, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Turin from Edinburgh Airport, and services are also on sale to Geneva from Glasgow Airport.

READ MORE: Airline launches new route from Scottish airport to Basque Country

The firm said it gives skiers and snowboarders in Scotland direct access to the French, Austrian, Swiss and Italian Alps, as well as the Tyrolean Mountains for winter 2025/26.

It said that it is experiencing strong demand and has responded by putting its ski programme on sale early.

READ MORE: Airline launches new route from Scottish airport to famous city

The wide selection of ski services are available from December 2025 and will operate throughout the winter season.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, said hailed the move.

READ MORE: Airline to launch blockbuster first route from Scotland to iconic city

He said: “The feedback from customers is that they are wanting to book ahead and secure their place on the slopes for next winter.

“We are always listening to our customers and responding to what they are telling us, so have put a fantastic ski programme on sale for winter 2025/26 from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports.

“With five ski destinations on sale, we are giving skiers and snowboarders the chance to book ahead and get access to some of the best ski resorts in Europe.

He added: “Skiers and snowboarders travelling with Jet2.com next winter can take advantage of our VIP customer service and 22kg of baggage and ski allowance and, for this reason, we expect our winter 2025/26 Ski programme to be a huge success.”