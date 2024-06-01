Both councils officially started the zones two years ago but allowed a ‘grace period’ to give people time to prepare for the new restrictions on vehicles.

Drives with vehicles that do not comply will now risk an initial fine of £60 but can half the cost if it is paid within the first 14 days of receiving it.

If a vehicle re-enters the LEZ within 90 days of its last breach, the penalty charge will double, and fines will continue to double until reaching a maximum of £480 for cars and light goods vehicles and £960 for buses and HGVs.

Bosses at Edinburgh City Council say they expect the restrictions to significantly reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen dioxide caused by vehicles, and improve public health.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Scott Arthur said: "I’m proud that we’ve reached this important milestone in our journey to become a healthier, greener, and more sustainable city. For the past two years we’ve run a positive information campaign to give people time to get ready for the LEZ, and to make sure they avoid penalties once enforcement begins.

“We have ambitious plans to achieve net zero, accommodate sustainable growth, cut congestion, and improve air quality, amongst other commitments to create a safer and more people-friendly city; and the LEZ is a key component of these.

“Public attitudes towards LEZs are improving across Scotland, with a recent poll indicating that 60% of respondents were in favour of the zones, with just 21% opposed. This is clear evidence that people are seeing the many benefits of LEZs, and how they link in with our wider aims to make our city cleaner, greener and healthier for everyone.

“Alongside Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Dundee we’re sending a clear message that our major cities are united in pursuing a better future for all.

“And as Scotland’s capital city, we have a duty to lead on these key climate issues which will define our country for generations to come.”

The Low Emission Zone has been in force in Glasgow for a year and is not without its controversies. Business owners have expressed concerns it could reduce the amound of people travelling to city centres.

Donald MacLeod MBE, owner of Glasgow nightclubs The Garage and Cathouse Rock Club, believes the rules are "discriminatory" to nightlife in the city and the restrictions should be lifted between 6pm and 6am.

Glasgow City Council has so far raked in more than £1 million in fines after introducing LEZ in June 2023, issuing nearly 40,000 penalties.

Their introduction of the LEZ was branded a "shambles" after it emerged that some 40% of the city council's own vehicles still fail to comply with the regulations a year after they were introduced.

However, co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater has jumped to the policies defence saying it will save lives moving forward.

She said: “There is no such thing as a safe level of air pollution, and Low Emission Zones have a key role to play in delivering cleaner, greener and safer cities.

“If we are to have liveable and clean cities then we need to reduce the numbers of cars on our roads, and LEZs are a big step towards doing that.

“It has taken a lot of work by a lot of people to get here, but these zones will save lives and have a positive impact that will be felt for years to come.”

Health bosses have also supported the restrictions, saying it will encourage healthier living as well as reducing the risk of breathing in polluted air.

Consultant in Public Health at NHS Lothian, Flora Ogilvie said: “Reducing air pollution has clear long and short-term health benefits for everyone but is especially important for vulnerable groups. NHS Lothian welcomes the introduction of the Low Emission Zone and wider actions to encourage walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport use.

"We encourage our staff, patients and visitors to travel sustainably wherever possible, for the benefit of their own health and that of the wider community. We have been working to get our fleet of vehicles ready and make sure our staff are aware of the enforcement date.”

A map of the LEZ zone in Edinburgh is available on the council’s website, with the rules appluing to motor vehicles, except motorcycles and mopeds. National exemptions can apply for blue badge holders and emergency vehicles. Drivers can check if their vehicle is compliant on the LEZ Scotland website.