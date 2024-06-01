The match as being played behind closed doors at the Glasgow stadium following police intelligence over ‘planned disruptions’.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire on Israel’s war on Gaza.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine protest outside Hampden Park today ahead of the Scotland v Israel Euro 2025 qualifying fixture.



The match is being played behind closed doors.



VIDEO: @MearnsColin pic.twitter.com/5SJV9RZXmR — The Herald (@heraldscotland) May 31, 2024

They also hit out at the SFA’s decision to allow the game to go ahead, describing it as an attempt to “sportwash” Israel.

Demonstrators held small replica coffins and spread a banner which read “Ceasefire Now” on the ground outside Hampden on Friday.

The match was delayed for around 30 minutes due to the protests and one person chaining themselves to a goalpost just before kick-off.

His t-shirt read ‘Red card for Israel’.

Police have now confirmed a 24-year-old man has been charged following his arrest on the pitch.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: "A proportionate policing response was deployed at Hampden during the evening of Friday, May 31 and we worked with event organisers to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance and those in the surrounding area.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident on the pitch prior to kick-off and will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal."

Scotland went on to rout the Israel team in a 4-1 victory.