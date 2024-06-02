DRG, owner of the Di Maggio’s, Café Andaluz, and Amarone chains, has bought Glasgow's two Paesano Pizza restaurants and Sugo Pasta outlet for what is understood to be an eight-figure sum.

Paul Stevenson opened the first Paesano in 2015, which was followed by a sister outlet two years later and the Sugo Pasta brand was launched in 2019.

The DRG, which is owned by Mario Gizzi and Tony Conetta, has purchased the business from restaurateur Paul Stevenson, whose vision for Paesano was to bring authentic Neapolitan pizzas to Scotland. (Image: Newsquest)

All three restaurants have been major success stories and are understood to be among the busiest in the country, attracting around 22,000 diners per week. The 250-cover Sugo serves more than 12,000 people per week.

Home buyers 'simply aren't ready to pay this premium'

Regulations banning the installation of oil and gas heating systems in new-build properties in Scotland will lead to fewer homes built at greater cost to developers and residents, industry experts have suggested.

The group is further concerned about proposals to bring forward subordinate legislation in December for a new “Scottish equivalent standard” to Passivhaus, a more rigorous set of design criteria for very low energy buildings. (Image: Getty Images)

Sector body Homes for Scotland, which represents organisations collectively delivering the majority of the country’s new homes of all tenures, has called for the launch of a public information campaign to make buyers and owners aware of the fundamental changes and potential costs associated with the New Build Heat Standards.

Scottish hotel named after famous 'haunted' castle sold

A hotel named after the great hall of a reputedly haunted Scottish castle has changed hands.

The property has a conservatory, a function room and beer garden as well as substantial owners’ accommodation. (Image: Google)

The hotel was described as “hugely popular” with an “iconic bar and restaurant”, by Cornerstone Business Agents. The Goblin Ha’ Hotel in Gifford, East Lothian, also has seven en-suite letting rooms.

Part of the nearby original Yester Castle ruin, known as the Hobgoblin Hall, was said to have been built using “magic”, and featured in Sir Walter Scott’s Marmion.

Baggage delay warning at Scottish airport

Scotland’s busiest airport has warned of baggage delays for travellers this summer as a "huge effort" is made to tackle the problem.

The airport said it is expected that passengers who have been parted with their luggage will wait no longer than two days and “hopefully within a day” this summer. The airport has moved to mitigate the problem with site partners. (Image: Getty Images)

It comes after bags went "missing" for days at a time last year, which the airport said is an issue that developed at major European hubs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, which is expected to welcome 15 million passengers this year, said delayed baggage incidents have risen from around ten a day to hundreds.