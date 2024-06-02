“I’m not saying Labour are exactly the same as the Tories – they’re not. But they are giving an awfully good impersonation of them," he told candidates and supporters.

“The only substantive change Labour seem to be offering is to change their own core principles.

“Let me give you one really telling – and worrying – example.

“Their health spokesman – Wes Streeting – the man who in a few weeks’ time will be the UK Government’s health secretary – last week set out his plans for the NHS.”

He said that Mr Streeting “criticised the Tories on the issue of the NHS and the private sector”.

Mr Swinney added: “Fair enough, you might say? Bad news. He was not criticising the Tories for using the private sector too much.

“He was criticising the Tories for not using the private sector enough. He went on to say he wanted to go further than Tony Blair’s New Labour.

“And he wrote: ‘I want the NHS to form partnerships with the private sector that goes beyond just hospitals’.

“That sounds an awful lot like creeping privatisation of the NHS to me. The SNP rejects privatisation of the NHS whether that is Tory privatisation or Labour privatisation.”

Earlier in his speech Mr Swinney said the people of Scotland “want rid of this disastrous, chaotic Tory government”, as he adding that voters north of the border wante a party that is laser-focused on their concerns – a party that is going to “help them and their families live happier, healthier lives”.

He added: “In other words, they want a party that puts their interests first. They want a party that puts Scotland’s interests first.

“And for the SNP – as the party of independence – there is a clear task they’ve set for us: to demonstrate why achieving independence is relevant, indeed vital, to their core concerns.

“So, let me take each of those in turn: removing the Tory government, putting Scotland’s interests first and winning the decision-making powers that come with independence.”

The First Minister, who succeeded Humza Yousaf in the role just last month, defended the Scottish Government's record and said it had “transformed lives” in Scotland.

He cited the abolition of tuition fees, free bus travel for under-22s, and said 40% more affordable homes had been created in Scotland than in England. He also literacy and numeracy had improved among primary school pupils.

He said: “Your SNP government has transformed lives in Scotland. And we have a record to be proud of.”