Rob McGregor has become head of estate agency at Gilson Gray’s property division.

Callum Sutherland now leads new business and home-buying at the firm’s residential conveyancing arm – which Gilson Gray declared “has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest in recent years”.

Fraser Cameron has been appointed as legal director at Gilson Gray’s litigation team.

READ MORE: Scotland's Top 100 private companies revealed in new report

Gilson Gray noted this team had in the last 12 months “won a series of awards and high-profile cases including short-term lets operators’ petition against City of Edinburgh Council’s proposed new licensing regime”.

The latest promotions follow last month’s announcement of the appointment of Emma Bradbury as chief operating officer at Gilson Gray Financial Management, after supporting its development in several roles over the past decade.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank

In total, there have been 18 promotions across Gilson Gray this year, the firm noted, including within its private client, corporate, residential, financial planning, and residential teams.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre world of compliments to SNP but double-edged sword

Gilson Gray, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, East Lothian, and Lincoln, describes itself as “one of the UK’s fastest-growing law firms”.

Glen Gilson, managing partner and chairman at Gilson Gray, said: “We have grown from strength to strength in recent years, and it is testament to the breadth and depth of our offering and experience within the firm that we have so many well-deserved promotions across different parts of our legal services. I look forward to watching the team develop even more in the years ahead.”

Matthew Gray, managing director of property services at Gilson Gray, said: “Rob and Callum – along with our other promotions within their teams – have thoroughly earned their new roles and will provide sound leadership to two increasingly important divisions within Gilson Gray’s property offering. We have seen substantial growth across our offices in Scotland and England over the past few years, with increasing demand for property services, which we only expect to continue this year and beyond.”