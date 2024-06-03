Leaders from four of Scotland's main political parties will go head-to-head tonight as they attempt to convince voters to back their parties at the upcoming General Election.
The debate, which is being held at STV's Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow, will see well-known political editor Colin Mackay grill each of the party heads on their policies and records.
This will be the first of two televised debates airing on STV this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer clashing on Tuesday (June 4).
Discussing the leaders debate, Linda Grimes Douglas, head of news and current affairs at STV, said: “Ahead of major votes like the forthcoming General Election, we know many viewers value having the opportunity to hear political leaders set out their plans for the country and debate the issues that matter most to the electorate.
🗳️ STV to air first General Election debate between four Scottish party leaders on Mondayhttps://t.co/eTlQePfvGm— STV (@WeAreSTV) May 30, 2024
“STV is pleased to be broadcasting the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign. An in-depth and robust head-to-head, it will likely set the agenda for the coming weeks in Scotland.”
Who will be taking part in STV's General Election debate tonight?
The debate will see Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton clash.
The Scottish Green Party will not be included in tonight's debate.
When will the STV General Election debate take place?
The STV General Election debate featuring leaders from Scotland's main political parties will take place between 9pm and 10:30pm tonight (Monday, June 3).
How to watch the STV leaders debate tonight
The debate will be available to watch live on STV and on-demand via STV Player.
When will Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate this week?
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will debate on Tuesday from 9pm with this being shown on STV (ITV1) and ITVX.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel