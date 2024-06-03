This will be the first of two televised debates airing on STV this week with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Leader Keir Starmer clashing on Tuesday (June 4).

Discussing the leaders debate, Linda Grimes Douglas, head of news and current affairs at STV, said: “Ahead of major votes like the forthcoming General Election, we know many viewers value having the opportunity to hear political leaders set out their plans for the country and debate the issues that matter most to the electorate.

🗳️ STV to air first General Election debate between four Scottish party leaders on Mondayhttps://t.co/eTlQePfvGm — STV (@WeAreSTV) May 30, 2024

“STV is pleased to be broadcasting the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign. An in-depth and robust head-to-head, it will likely set the agenda for the coming weeks in Scotland.”

Who will be taking part in STV's General Election debate tonight?





The debate will see Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton clash.

The Scottish Green Party will not be included in tonight's debate.

When will the STV General Election debate take place?





The STV General Election debate featuring leaders from Scotland's main political parties will take place between 9pm and 10:30pm tonight (Monday, June 3).

How to watch the STV leaders debate tonight

The debate will be available to watch live on STV and on-demand via STV Player.

When will Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak debate this week?





Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will debate on Tuesday from 9pm with this being shown on STV (ITV1) and ITVX.