Police searching for a hillwalker who went missing on the Isle of Rum say they have found a body. 

Mary Molloy, 68, disappeared while on a walk between Trollabhal and Bealach an Fhuarain in the south of the island on 25 May. 

READ MORE: Search efforts continue for missing hillwalker on Isle of Rum

Police Scotland said a woman's body was found on Saturday but formal identification has still to take place. Ms Molloy’s family have been informed.  

Officers said inquiries were ongoing, but there were no apparent suspicious circumstances. 

Mountain rescue teams and search dogs were involved in the effort to find Ms Molloy. 

She had been trying to get back to the Dibidil area. 