As early as 1947 Christian Dior named a haute couture ensemble Écosse.
Seven years later, in 1955, the celebrated French designer sent 172 models down the catwalk in the ballroom of Gleneagles Hotel to launch his Spring Summer collection.
The show, which was organised to raise funds for war-time charity Friends of France, was later replicated at Glasgow's Grand Central Hotel.
Almost 80 years later, Dior's love affair with Scotland and tartan - "the only fancy fabric that resists fashions" - has come full circle.
London's fashion elite descended on rural Perthshire tonight for the launch of the 2025 cruise collection, unveiled in the splendorous gardens of Drummond Castle, which dates back to 1630 and featured in time-travelling blockbuster Outlander.
Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection celebrates the rich diversity of Scotland's textile history and artisanal tradition.
Photographs from the 1955 show have been transformed into prints or employed as appliques on the edges of kilts or pea coats.
The unicorn and the thistle, both symbols of Scotland, are incorporated into embroidery while a map of Scotland is featured in the line.
Tartan is the common thread running through a "celebration of the kilt" whether made directly in Scotland or reinterpreted.
Nearby Gleneagles Hotel was the venue for a glitzy after-party.
Dr Elaine Ritch, Reader in Fashion, Marketing and Sustainability at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: "Dior has precedence in showing in Scotland.
"In 1955, Dior was still alive and was able to visit the event. He was very interested in the Scottish landscape, Scottish heritage, and, of course, the materials and fabrics that were produced in Scotland.
"The castle has been featured in Outlander so they're building on a space that is already renowned in popular culture and building on the popularity of that.
"The show is predicting forward to what the new styles, colours and materials will be next year."
Vicki Unite, chief executive of business support group Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, said she was “delighted” such a star-studded showcase was taking place locally.
Ms Unite said she hoped the additional exposure would provide a boost to the area’s economy ahead of what promises to be a busy summer.
She said: “We are delighted that Perthshire is hosting a major event such as the Dior show and we hope that Strathearn, Strathallan and the wider Perthshire area will reap the benefits."
Eight models, six staff and more than 170 dresses were flown by private plane from France for the 1955 event at Gleneagles, which also required the construction of a specially built runway.
Dior spent some time in Scotland after the show and noted his love for the country in his 1956 biography.
"I lingered a little in Scotland," he wrote.
"I had heard so much about its beauty that I had feared to be disappointed - on the contrary, I was even more struck by the beauty of the country, the castles, and the moors, than I had expected."
In 1960, Dior staged a fund-raising show at Scone Palace for The Queen’s Institute of District Nursing and The Perth and Kinross Union of Boys’ Clubs.
