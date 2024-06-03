TGI Fridays owner Hostmore said its sales have waned this year, as the hospitality group confirmed the closure of its second cocktail bar and restaurant brand just three years after launch.
The UK firm said the remaining 63rd+1st bar in Glasgow will shut down at the end of month.
It follows three other venues in Cobham, Harrogate and Edinburgh being shut down as the group backtracked on the spin-off – which was not making it enough money.
The brand was launched in 2021 and took inspiration from TGI Fridays with a New York-influenced food and cocktails menu.
But the loss-making Hostmore has grappled with with weaker spending in recent years, leading it to take steps to cut costs and put its finances back on a strong footing.
Read More:
-
'Great sadness' as famous Scottish cinema closes, all staff lose jobs
-
-
It said getting rid of the brand, and therefore cutting out its operations and supply chain, would boost its earnings in the future.
Meanwhile, Hostmore, which has 85 TGI Fridays restaurants across the UK, revealed that sales over the year to mid-May were a tenth lower than the same period last year, on a like-for-like basis.
Nevertheless, earnings were slightly higher over the first four months of the year versus 2023.
The company previously said it was weighing up opportunities to shut down restaurants that were losing it money and had taken steps to improve the performance of 20 struggling sites.
Earlier this year, it agreed a deal with to merge with US-based TGI Fridays Inc, to create a larger firm which will remain listed in London.
On Monday, Hostmore said it had received interest from a number of lenders to provide financing for the new combined group, and it was currently working with one to agree a package of support.
The merger is expected to be completed before the end of September.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel