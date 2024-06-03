Scottish drinks brand Magnum is set to boost production of its malt whisky cream liqueur with the opening of a new production facility in Fife.
First launched in the UK in 2015, Magnum is the only cream liqueur exclusively crafted and bottled in Scotland using single malt whisky from Speyside. Production is set to rise to 135,000 litres in 2024, up from 100,000 last year.
Previously made in Edinburgh, Magnum is owned by Hemisphere Brands. The new £1 million facility in Kirkcaldy, which has a dedicated cream vat and other specialist equipment, will be run on behalf of Hemisphere by supply chain provider QAS Group.
The UK currently represents about 40% of sales, with a similar proportion in North America and 20% in South Africa. Magnum director Lee Schofield, who set up Hemisphere after a nine-year career with Imperial Brands, said the new facility will allow Magnum to innovate with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.
“This is a really significant milestone for our truly Scottish brand," Ms Schofield said. "Magnum is now the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur that is exclusively crafted and bottled right here in Scotland.
“Our strategy is to introduce Magnum to globally significant ‘cream’ liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.
“With our new dedicated cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required. Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA."
The production centre's automated technology will be capable of producing approximately 40 bottles of Magnum per minute. It will also house liquid and dry goods under one roof, helping to minimise the brand’s carbon footprint while supporting six full-time jobs.
Magnum is contained in a stainless steel flask that is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.
