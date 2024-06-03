Previously made in Edinburgh, Magnum is owned by Hemisphere Brands. The new £1 million facility in Kirkcaldy, which has a dedicated cream vat and other specialist equipment, will be run on behalf of Hemisphere by supply chain provider QAS Group.

Lee Schofield (Image: Magnum)

The UK currently represents about 40% of sales, with a similar proportion in North America and 20% in South Africa. Magnum director Lee Schofield, who set up Hemisphere after a nine-year career with Imperial Brands, said the new facility will allow Magnum to innovate with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.

“This is a really significant milestone for our truly Scottish brand," Ms Schofield said. "Magnum is now the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur that is exclusively crafted and bottled right here in Scotland.

“Our strategy is to introduce Magnum to globally significant ‘cream’ liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

READ MORE: Magnum whisky liqueur backs Scotland's curling champions

“With our new dedicated cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required. Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA."

The production centre's automated technology will be capable of producing approximately 40 bottles of Magnum per minute. It will also house liquid and dry goods under one roof, helping to minimise the brand’s carbon footprint while supporting six full-time jobs.

Magnum is contained in a stainless steel flask that is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.