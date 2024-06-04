A young Taylor Swift fan has spent months making hundreds of friendship bracelets ahead of the pop star’s appearance in her hometown of Edinburgh.
Inspired by a lyric in Swift’s hit song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’, fans across the globe have been making and trading friendship bracelets at every date on the singer's record-breaking 152-show worldwide Eras Tour as a way to make new friends.
Devon Dickinson got in on the craze – but has decided to share her creation with an older generation during visits to local care homes ahead of the Ms Swift kicking off the UK leg of The Eras Tour in the Capital this week.
Devon, a P6 pupil at Buckstone Primary School, came up with the idea to distribute hand-made bracelets in care homes after gifting one to Margaret, her 92-year-old Great-Grandma.
She has spent around 50 hours making the bracelets so far.
“I am so excited to see Taylor when she comes to Edinburgh,” said Devon, who was lucky enough to get tickets to the gig at Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday 9 June.
“I’ve loved Taylor for years and the show looks so amazing, but I’m also really excited to meet and trade bracelets with other Swifties at the concert and outside Murrayfield. It looks so fun and is going to be the best day.”
She added: “After I made the bracelet for my Great-Grandma, I realised that a lot of older people don’t have grandchildren or great-grandchildren to make nice things for them.
“The whole of Edinburgh is going to be buzzing that weekend and I wanted to make sure that everyone gets to be part of that excitement.
“It was fun to talk to Great-Grandma about Taylor and the tour and I hope the people I give the bracelets to become Swifties, too. It doesn’t matter what age you are - anyone can be a Swiftie.
“Maybe they will trade the bracelets with each other and the staff at the homes and make new friends. That would be amazing.”
