Hipflask was founded by Bothy Trading entrepreneur Kim Cameron and is “made for the adventurers, travellers and those with their own code for the road”.

Available at Morrisons stores will be the brand's rhubarb and lime liqueur, cherry and vanilla, golden spiced rum and raspberry-infused gins.

Pictured: Bothy Trading entrepreneur, Kim Cameron (Image: Supplied)

Cameron, the founder of Bothy Trading and Hipflask Spirits, said: “This partnership with Morrisons marks an important milestone for Hipflask Spirits.

“We're thrilled to make our products more accessible to customers across Scotland through this collaboration.

“As a brand rooted in adventure and authenticity, we're excited to see our spirits journeying into new territories, inviting more people to join us on our next adventure."

The deal marks the brand’s second foray into supermarket stores after being selected as part of Aldi’s Next Top Product search in 2021 and subsequently included in their Scottish stores for their Scottish Spirits Festival the same year.

Morrisons' local sourcing specialist for Scotland, April Pollok said: “At Morrisons, we are always keen to support Scottish suppliers and the launch of the Hipflask Spirits range from the Gin Bothy team across a selection of our stores has already brought great feedback from our customers and colleagues alike.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the team at Gin Bothy and bring their exciting range to a wider audience.”

The announcement comes at an “exciting time of growth” for Bothy brands with the Gin Bothy having recently featured in the 96th Oscars goodie bags, as reported by the Herald.

Moving to a new Forfar premises last summer has also allowed the team to “maximise production capabilities”, develop new ranges and increase staff numbers.

