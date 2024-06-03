An award-winning Angus-based drinks producer has announced a new partnership with one of the UK’s leading supermarkets.
Four lines of Hipflask Spirits’ bestselling flavours will initially be stocked in six ‘key Scottish locations’ from Morrisons including Fort William, Auchinlea, Dundee, Perth, Gyle and Arbroath.
Hipflask was founded by Bothy Trading entrepreneur Kim Cameron and is “made for the adventurers, travellers and those with their own code for the road”.
Available at Morrisons stores will be the brand's rhubarb and lime liqueur, cherry and vanilla, golden spiced rum and raspberry-infused gins.
READ MORE: Glasgow bar to shut at the end of the month as takings fall dramatically
Cameron, the founder of Bothy Trading and Hipflask Spirits, said: “This partnership with Morrisons marks an important milestone for Hipflask Spirits.
“We're thrilled to make our products more accessible to customers across Scotland through this collaboration.
“As a brand rooted in adventure and authenticity, we're excited to see our spirits journeying into new territories, inviting more people to join us on our next adventure."
The deal marks the brand’s second foray into supermarket stores after being selected as part of Aldi’s Next Top Product search in 2021 and subsequently included in their Scottish stores for their Scottish Spirits Festival the same year.
Morrisons' local sourcing specialist for Scotland, April Pollok said: “At Morrisons, we are always keen to support Scottish suppliers and the launch of the Hipflask Spirits range from the Gin Bothy team across a selection of our stores has already brought great feedback from our customers and colleagues alike.
“We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the team at Gin Bothy and bring their exciting range to a wider audience.”
The announcement comes at an “exciting time of growth” for Bothy brands with the Gin Bothy having recently featured in the 96th Oscars goodie bags, as reported by the Herald.
READ MORE: 'An honour': Small batch Scottish product selected for Oscar nominee gift bags
Moving to a new Forfar premises last summer has also allowed the team to “maximise production capabilities”, develop new ranges and increase staff numbers.
For more information visit the Hipflask Spirits website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here