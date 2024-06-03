The concept includes a new brand, House of Social, a ground-floor food hall for five restaurant brands to showcase their food and drink.

It would seat 400 guests and also include a large bar area.

Moving from day to night, the food hall would be 'brought to life' with an active events calendar showcasing live music and entertainment as well as a community hub.

Above this, plans include homes for second and third-year students. The building would consist of four-bedroom ‘houses’ centred around a shared kitchen and lounges with four ensuite bedrooms.

The site sits between Sauchiehall Street and Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh Building, design proposals also include a courtyard providing a space for all whilst respecting the world-famous Mackintosh building’s architecture.

The Sauchiehall Street space has lain empty since a fire in 2018, with plans even considered for its demolition the following year.

The second public consultation period will take place from Thursday, June 6 until Thursday, June 27.

A consultation PDF will be available to view online from June 6 on the consultation website with the chance to provide feedback on the proposals.

A consultation event will take place on Thursday, June 6 at SVCO, Edward House, Ground Floor, 199 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3ED between 3pm and 7pm where attendees can hear more detail about the proposal and leave feedback in person.

Max Bielby, chief operating officer for Vita Group said: “As we continue to shape our ideas for this important landmark and engage stakeholders, we’re keen to canvas opinion and gain support from the community.

"Our aim is to regenerate this anchor site, bringing forward exciting plans which celebrate the city’s best independent food and minds.

"The beautifully designed destination food hall could breathe new life into this un-loved regeneration site creating a place for the people of Glasgow to come and enjoy together whilst revitalising Sauchiehall Street, meanwhile the student accommodation above could play a pivotal role in reducing the number of students finding their way into Glasgow’s private rented accommodation in their second and third years."