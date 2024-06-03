He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a critical condition.

A second cyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert for assessment.

The driver of the Audi involved was not injured.

The road was closed for a crash investigation until around 12.30am on Monday.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with any motorists who were in the area around 5pm on Sunday and may have dashcam footage, which could prove useful to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2738 of June 2.