Brought to you by
ANNAN GALLERY
ANNAN Gallery is delighted to welcome back and host a Solo Exhibition of new work by one of the most popular gallery artists, Alison Cowan from June 1 to 23.
Alison is well-known for her use of bold colour and heavy texture, creating paintings that are bright, dramatic and always command the attention from anyone visiting the gallery.
If you’re looking for a real splash of colour on your walls and a style quite different to the majority of other painters, this is an exhibition to come and view. We look forward to seeing you in the gallery.
Alison studied at the Glasgow School of art and is now a full time artist. For many years she worked from a studio in the West End of Glasgow, though due to the demand for her work increasing she now works from a studio in Bothwell with additional space.
Alison paints of range of subjects in her iconic semi-abstract impasto style. She says that her paintings "are generally not representative of specific locations and tend to be a mixture of elements that I feel work well together. I am more interested in how to use bold colour, composition and heavy texture to create dramatic images.
"I try to capture a sense of depth and atmosphere through the use very thick paint, vibrant, contrasting colours, light and shade. I rarely use brushes, preferring the use of palette knives to apply thickened paint in stages, building up the structure and texture over a period of time."
Alison’s work has been exhibited widely both locally and nationally.
For further details visit https://annanart.com/
Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6LL
Tel. 0141 332 0028 Email. gallery@annanart.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here