If you’re looking for a real splash of colour on your walls and a style quite different to the majority of other painters, this is an exhibition to come and view. We look forward to seeing you in the gallery.

Alison studied at the Glasgow School of art and is now a full time artist. For many years she worked from a studio in the West End of Glasgow, though due to the demand for her work increasing she now works from a studio in Bothwell with additional space.

Alison paints of range of subjects in her iconic semi-abstract impasto style. She says that her paintings "are generally not representative of specific locations and tend to be a mixture of elements that I feel work well together. I am more interested in how to use bold colour, composition and heavy texture to create dramatic images.

"I try to capture a sense of depth and atmosphere through the use very thick paint, vibrant, contrasting colours, light and shade. I rarely use brushes, preferring the use of palette knives to apply thickened paint in stages, building up the structure and texture over a period of time."

Alison’s work has been exhibited widely both locally and nationally.﻿

For further details visit https://annanart.com/

Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6LL

Tel. 0141 332 0028 Email. gallery@annanart.com