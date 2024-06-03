A 4-mile diversion is in place at the Skiach services:

Northbound

Turn left at B817 junction onto B817 and follow the road through Alness to the A9/B817 Junction – Thereafter follow permanent signing.

Southbound

Turn right onto the B817 Junction at Dalmore and follow the road through Alness to the A9/B817 Junction and Skiach – Thereafter follow permanent signing.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if they can.