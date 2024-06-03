The operators of the first artificial surf park in Scotland have announced over 100 new jobs for the facility.
The Lost Shore Surf Resort is hiring people for roles ranging from surf instructors to marketing professionals ahead of its September opening.
Its operators said the resort is poised to "significantly enhance Edinburgh’s tourism economy".
The resort is actively seeking to fill over 100 diverse roles, including therapists, food and beverage team members, maintenance and landscaping staff, security personnel, and visitor experience coordinators.
READ MORE: Scotland’s first inland surfing resort unveils raft of top industry hires
The resort is also recruiting for specialised positions in surfing operations, such as surfing instructors and lifeguards for its state-of-the-art wave pool.
The £55 million development of Craigpark Quarry at Ratho, near Edinburgh, will be spread across a 23-hectare country park.
Early estimates suggest that Lost Shore Surf Resort will "substantially bolster the local economy, contributing approximately £11 million per annum". The resort is expected to create a total of 130 job opportunities and attract an additional 160,000 surfers and tourists to the surrounding areas annually.
Although the resort’s official opening is in September, many positions will commence earlier to facilitate comprehensive staff training and familiarisation.
READ MORE: Scotland's first artificial surf park rebranded
Andy Roger, new chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: "Lost Shore Surf Resort is set to make a significant impact when we open in September. As a Living Wage Employer, we are dedicated to providing high-quality employment opportunities in the Edinburgh area, thereby supporting the community and local economy.
"We have a range of roles available, suitable for everyone from students seeking part-time work to individuals looking to establish lasting careers in the tourism and hospitality industry."
READ MORE: Scotland's first surf park secures £26m bank backing
He added: "It’s an exciting time as we welcome new members to the Lost Shore team and tap into the diverse talent pool that Edinburgh and the wider region have to offer."
Located ten minutes from Edinburgh Airport and less than half an hour by car from central Edinburgh, Lost Shore Surf Resort said it offers convenient commuting options for employees.
The operators said that this accessibility, combined with a variety of work schedules, makes it "an attractive option for job seekers".
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here