Its operators said the resort is poised to "significantly enhance Edinburgh’s tourism economy".

The resort is actively seeking to fill over 100 diverse roles, including therapists, food and beverage team members, maintenance and landscaping staff, security personnel, and visitor experience coordinators.

The resort is also recruiting for specialised positions in surfing operations, such as surfing instructors and lifeguards for its state-of-the-art wave pool.

The £55 million development of Craigpark Quarry at Ratho, near Edinburgh, will be spread across a 23-hectare country park.

Early estimates suggest that Lost Shore Surf Resort will "substantially bolster the local economy, contributing approximately £11 million per annum". The resort is expected to create a total of 130 job opportunities and attract an additional 160,000 surfers and tourists to the surrounding areas annually.

Although the resort’s official opening is in September, many positions will commence earlier to facilitate comprehensive staff training and familiarisation.

Andy Roger, new chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: "Lost Shore Surf Resort is set to make a significant impact when we open in September. As a Living Wage Employer, we are dedicated to providing high-quality employment opportunities in the Edinburgh area, thereby supporting the community and local economy.

"We have a range of roles available, suitable for everyone from students seeking part-time work to individuals looking to establish lasting careers in the tourism and hospitality industry."

He added: "It’s an exciting time as we welcome new members to the Lost Shore team and tap into the diverse talent pool that Edinburgh and the wider region have to offer."

Located ten minutes from Edinburgh Airport and less than half an hour by car from central Edinburgh, Lost Shore Surf Resort said it offers convenient commuting options for employees.

The operators said that this accessibility, combined with a variety of work schedules, makes it "an attractive option for job seekers".