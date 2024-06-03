A campaign has been launched in a bid to raise awareness of what constitutes sexual harassment ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Edinburgh this month.
More than 200,000 fans are expected to descend on the Scottish capital and Crimestoppers, British Transport Police and Network Rail have joined forced to help make people more aware and provide information on how they can report any harassment directed at them or that they might witness on trains.
Government research shows that 84% of women and 60% of men in the UK have experienced sexual harassment and a Scotland wide campaign will look to help those effected by it. The campaign will see information distributed at train stations across the country and make it clear that it is unacceptable behaviour.
Angela Parker is the national manager of Crimestoppers Scotland hopes it can provide a safer and more enjoyable summer for people using trains, with people able to report anonymously if they feel they don’t want to speak publicly on the matter.
Taylor Swift will play at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium over three nights from June 7 to June 9 with Paramore the support act and the charity is desperate for people to escape any harassment.
She said: “Our charity believes that everyone has the right to feel safe, and that includes when travelling on public transport. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable summer but often sexual harassment can be frightening and traumatising, spoiling what should be a fun and memorable event.
“That’s why we’re working with partners to ensure everyone knows what constitutes sexual harassment and how they can report safely and anonymously. Our charity has equipped all of Scotland’s railway stations with sexual harassment calling cards and information.
“If you are uncomfortable about reporting someone you know who is responsible for sexual harassment, remember that you can speak up completely anonymously by calling the railway’s sexual harassment line which is powered by Crimestoppers on 0800 783 0137.
“We guarantee no one will ever know you contacted us and you will be helping to protect others from the harm caused by this unacceptable criminal behaviour.”
People who experience or witness sexual harassment on trains will be able to text 61016 with their concerns and they will then receive messages back with details of what is being done to tackle the incident, with BTP also potentially meeting people at the next station to take details if that is what they feel is the best way to solve it.
Over the last year, 28% of reported sexual harassment has taken place on public transport and it’s why BTP chief inspector Chris Shields is looking to take steps to stop incidents from happening.
He said: “Sexual harassment is anything that makes you or anybody else feel uncomfortable with a sexual element.
“This campaign is about educating people on what is not acceptable and how to report it, so we can work together to make the rail network a hostile environment for sexual harassment. Each report we receive provides us with valuable information which we can use to build an accurate picture of an offender and take action.
“We need to work together with the community to tackle this behaviour and create this hostile environment to discourage people from behaving in this manner.
“If you look at the root cause of some the behaviours around sexual assault it all stems from sexual harassment.
“We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses sexual harassment to text us on 61016, whether something is happening at the time or has happened recently. Save 61016 in your phone, so you have the number to hand should you ever need us. No report is too small or trivial, and we will always take you seriously.”
Network Rail Scotland community safety manager Allan Brooking added: “Any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable on our railway and in wider society. This summer is a busy time for our network, especially with three Taylor Swift concerts in Edinburgh. We want everyone to feel safe and confident that they can use the railway without feeling harassed, violated, or intimidated.
“This campaign will contribute to making Scotland’s Railway safer, ensuring people understand what constitutes sexual harassment and what actions they can take to directly report sexual harassment to Crimestoppers and partners.
“We are working closely with Crimestoppers, BTP and the wider rail industry to demonstrate how we can all play our part in keeping each other.”
