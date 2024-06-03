A leading Scottish retail and leisure destination has confirmed that Zara will open a new store in the centre, making it one of the brand’s largest in Scotland and supporting 200 jobs locally.
The move will see Zara relocate from its existing home near Next and Boots in Silverburn to a much larger store in the middle of the shopping centre.
Spanning 47,000 sq ft over two floors, which is twice the size of their current Silverburn store, the unit will be transformed with a new façade and flagship design while also featuring Zara’s latest store concept and integrated online services.
The news comes following the arrival of a raft of new retailers to Silverburn in recent months, further reinforcing its position as one of Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destinations.
Prominent brands that have recently opened include AllSaints and Polestar, while Mango is set to open its doors this summer. Kingpin Bowling is also joining the line-up later this year, bolstering Silverburn’s leisure offer.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “This long-awaited announcement ushers in a new chapter for Silverburn and reaffirms our position as a premier destination for brands seeking exceptional spaces to showcase their offerings.
“Silverburn is on a roll, and the team is eager for what's to come. Last year, we achieved a record footfall of over 15 million visitors. With our latest additions and a packed schedule of family-friendly events, 2024 is set to be another fantastic year.”
