Cornerstone Business Agents said that The Waverley in Wishaw is owned by its client but has been run under management.

“The business is a neat and well-presented public house offering wet sales only and it traded at a very respectable level,” the agent said.

The pub has become known as popular a live music venue (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

“Our clients have worked hard in order to reposition the pub as a warm and welcoming pub, with the emphasis on live entertainment at the weekend and a quality environment.

“The lounge bar is neatly presented with entertainment by way of televisions, gaming machine and jukebox. To the rear of the lounge bar there is an elevated stage area which is used for live music and entertainment at the weekends.”

The agent also said: “A doorway at the side of the property leads to large commercial space on the first floor. Our client does not utilise this space but it would be ideal for offices/storage. The first floor was formerly a three-bedroom flat and subject to change of use the space could revert easily back to residential use.”

Cornerstone added: “Prospective purchasers should be aware that there is an opportunity (subject to planning permission) to reinstate a staircase in the public house that could turn the commercial space on the first floor into a function room/restaurant.

“The premises has the use of the attractive beer garden to the eastern side of the property. There is also undeveloped land at the rear of the property.

“Since our clients acquire the business, the property has undergone a sympathetic refurbishment and is offered in an attractive walk-in condition.”

The freehold is offered at a guide price of £250,000.