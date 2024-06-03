First Minister John Swinney is among those who have paid tribute to a doctor who died following a paddleboard accident.
Police were called to the River Spey near Aviemore in the Highlands on Friday following reports of concern for a woman on a paddleboard.
Other emergency services attended but Dr Julia Hamilton, 57, died at the scene.
Dr Hamilton was described as a “well-loved colleague” in a statement from Whitefriars Green Practice in Perth, where she had worked since 1994.
Mr Swinney – the local MSP – said: “I am terribly sorry to read this news and extend my sympathy to the family, colleagues and patients of Dr Hamilton.”
The statement from the practice said: “Dr Hamilton was an outdoor enthusiast and her family have derived great comfort that she passed away doing something she loved in a place that was very special to her.
“Dr Hamilton had been a partner in the practice since 1994 and was a well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients.
“We appreciate this news, as it was to us, is a great shock to you all.”
A book of condolence, the statement added, would be opened in the practice.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.45am on Friday May 31, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near to Aviemore.
“Emergency services attended, however the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.
“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”
