Other emergency services attended but Dr Julia Hamilton, 57, died at the scene.

Dr Hamilton was described as a “well-loved colleague” in a statement from Whitefriars Green Practice in Perth, where she had worked since 1994.

Mr Swinney – the local MSP – said: “I am terribly sorry to read this news and extend my sympathy to the family, colleagues and patients of Dr Hamilton.”

The statement from the practice said: “Dr Hamilton was an outdoor enthusiast and her family have derived great comfort that she passed away doing something she loved in a place that was very special to her.

“Dr Hamilton had been a partner in the practice since 1994 and was a well-loved colleague and friend who was devoted to the care of our patients.

“We appreciate this news, as it was to us, is a great shock to you all.”

A book of condolence, the statement added, would be opened in the practice.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.45am on Friday May 31, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near to Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended, however the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”