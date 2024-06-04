Both men were being looked after at the Lornebank Care Centre in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

David Donnelly, aged 83, died at Hairmyres Hospital on 14 January 2019. Robert Thomson, aged 99, died at Hairmyres on 2 March 2021.

COPFS said a Preliminary hearing will be held on 19 July 2024 at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of David Donnelly and Robert Thomson occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a joint discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“The families will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented in the future to minimise the risk of deaths occurring in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

The Inquiry will explore the circumstances of both deaths, with an anticipated focus on missed opportunities in relation to the care and treatment of Mr Donnelly and Mr Thomson and the policies, guidance and systems at Lornebank Care Home.