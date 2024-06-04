An RNLI spokesman said: “With failing light and nothing visual on the two casualties the volunteer crew opted to switch off equipment and listen.

READ MORE: Scots couple to circumnavigate Britain in rowing boat

“Their training for such a scenario proved worthwhile as they heard a distant call for help in the rapid onset of darkness.

“The lifeboat headed to the sound and found the first person before visually locating the second person.

READ MORE: Kayakers rescued off Caithness after orca spotter raises alarm

“The kayak they had been in had sunk.”

The anglers were taken ashore and given checks before they were transferred to an ambulance.