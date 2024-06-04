St Andrews Links Trust, the charity in charge of the historic Old Course, has returned to financial health following a record-breaking year for revenue and profit.
Chief executive Neil Coulson said the organisation is "in good shape now" after repaying more than £8 million in debt accumulated during Covid lockdown and travel restrictions of 2020 and 2021. The trust's cumulative losses for the two years were in excess of £11m.
“I joined right at the end of Covid, really, and it was a case of trying to repair the balance sheet and the tremendous stress that caused the business," said Mr Coulson, who was previously general manager of Wentworth Club in London.
"I am pleased to say we have done that, we have repaid the debt and that we are in good shape now and have got our reserves back in place."
In addition to the Old Course, St Andrews Links Trust is in charge of a further six courses in the area: the New Course, Castle Course, Jubilee, Eden, Strathtyrum and Balgove. It also has a number of associated facilities including the St Andrews Links Golf Academy.
More than 283,000 rounds were played last year across all of its courses, beating the previous record of 254,000 in 2019. Course occupancy - the number of rounds completed as a proportion of available tee times - hit a record high of 78%.
Demand was replicated "across all facilities" with 7.6 million balls hit at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy, two million more than the previous record number. Retail operations reported a 20% increase in customer numbers year-on-year, while food and beverage was up by 29%.
As a result, a record £44m in operating revenue was generated in 2023, with an operating profit of £11.5m. This was up from revenues of £34m and a profit of £3.7m in 2022.
Mr Coulson said the trust is now "more aspirational" as it emerges from the financial shadow of Covid, with the recovery in the balance sheet and reserves paving the way to further investment in physical and digital infrastructure.
READ MORE: Without the American golfers, 'we probably wouldn't be here'
"We need to invest in our facilities," he said. "We want to improve the experience we’re delivering, and to do that we need to find ways of trying to increase our revenues and our surplus.
"2023 is a result of a lot of that discussion and a lot of that strategic planning that has been going on for a couple of years. Hopefully it’s a sign of a direction of travel rather then a one-off – 2024 certainly seems to be backing the trend of levels of demand.”
The investment strategy includes upgrades to both the "front and back-end" experience. Following the introduction in March of the "Old Course Singles Daily Draw" for golfers looking to fill in any spaces alongside booked twosomes or threesomes at the ancient links, work is currently underway on a new app.
READ MORE: Five-star Scottish resort appoints new head of golf
Key infrastructure projects include a multi-year upgrade of irrigation systems across all courses, extensions and upgrades to the Links Clubhouse and the Golf Academy, and a plan to renovate the Castle Course to open all year round.
Mr Coulson said the trust will also continue dune maintenance and restoration work following the multiple storms this past winter that caused excessive damage.
“These unprecedented results for 2023 underline the renown in which the Home of Golf is held both here in St Andrews and around the world," he added. "The demand, not just on our golf courses but across all facilities, has been incredible and has significantly accelerated our recovery from a difficult period in 2020 and 2021."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here